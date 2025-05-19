Prajavani receives over 170 complaints on April 19

Hyderabad: A total of 179 complaints were received across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits during the public hearing program held at GHMC headquarters on Monday, May 19.

Of these, the town planning department received the highest number with 33 grievances, followed by the engineering department with six. The tax section recorded five complaints, while the electric, land acquisition, finance, administration, sanitation, housing, and vigilance departments received two each. The health, estate, lakes, and UBD departments received one complaint each. Additionally, four complaints were lodged via phone calls.

Across GHMC’s six zones, 113 applications were received. Kukatpally zone topped the list with 40 applications, followed by Khairatabad with 30, Secunderabad with 17, Serilingampally with 14, LB Nagar with nine, and Charminar with three.

The GHMC commissioner, RV Karnan, urged officials to address public grievances received through the hearing program with responsibility and urgency.