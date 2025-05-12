Prajavani receives 62 applications on April 12

Hyderabad: A total of 62 complaints were received across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits during the Prajavani grievance redressal program on Monday, May 12.

Of these, the town planning department received the highest number with 40 grievances, followed by the tax section with six. The administration department received three complaints, while the engineering, electrical, and finance and accounts (FA) departments received two each. The land acquisition and health departments received one complaint each. Additionally, five complaints were lodged via phone.

Across GHMC’s six zones, 111 applications were received under the Prajavani initiative. Kukatpally zone topped the list with 37 applications, followed by Secunderabad with 34, Serilingampally with 18, LB Nagar with 7, Charminar with 14, and one from Khairatabad.

GHMC commissioner RV Karnan urged officials to resolve public grievances received through the Prajavani program with a sense of responsibility and urgency.

Addressing a public hearing at the GHMC headquarters, the commissioner received complaints from citizens across the city and directed officials from the concerned departments to act swiftly. He stressed that every issue raised during Prajavani must be thoroughly examined and addressed appropriately.