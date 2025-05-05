GHMC receives 171 complaints during Prajavani hearing

Hyderabad: A total of 171 public complaints were received across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits during the Prajavani grievance redressal program on Monday, May 5. The issues ranged from town planning to street lighting to housing and civic amenities.

While 75 complaints were registered at the GHMC head office, including 70 written and 5 phone-in requests, another 96 were filed at zonal offices, with the highest coming from Kukatpally, 32 and Secunderabad,30, zones.

The deputy mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy has directed GHMC officials to pay special attention to public grievances raised through the Prajavani platform.

The deputy mayor reviewed the status of complaints received and instructed officials to thoroughly examine each request and ensure timely resolution. “People expect swift solutions to their problems. We must respond with responsibility and urgency,” she stated.

