Put welfare scheme details online: Telangana CM at Praja Vani review

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, April 14, instructed concerned officials to provide online the details of applications as well as the information of various schemes being implemented by the government available in a transparent manner. He stated that a new portal should be created so that everyone can about government schemes and the progress of their implementation for beneciaries in a transparent manner.

The Telangana chief minister also asked officials to review in advance which information should be kept confidential according to the laws without compromising the personal security of people. Revanth Reddy ordered that a committee be formed at the officer level and asked for guidelines to be prepared for the same.

The decision was taken during a meeting held by Revanth Reddy along with ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Telangana state Planning Board Vice Chairman Chinna Reddy, chief secretary Santhi Kumari, Prajavani Nodal Officer Divya and senior officials of other departments. The CM reviewed the Prajavani programme, which is held for two days in a week at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad.

According to a press release from the Telangana chief minister’s office, Prajavani has been conducted 117 times during which 54,619 petitions were registered . Of that, 68.4 percent (37384) petitions have been addressed, the officials told the CM. It added that officials also briefed the him that special desks have been set up in Prajavani for various departments and a special Pravasi Prajavani has also eebn set up to resolve the issues of Gulf victims .

The Telangana chief minister Instructed officials to provide him with live access to the Prajavani dashboard, the CM said that he will also be able to know the resolution of Prajavani petitions and what kind of applications are being received from the public. It will also be faster to direct the concerned officials on the steps to be taken to resolve the petitions instantly.