GHMC relocates tree obstructing traffic near Shaikpet Flyover

Traffic was disrupted in the area during the afternoon; however, the situation is now back to normal, the police said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd February 2026 8:34 pm IST
Hyderabad: A neem tree near Raghavendra Hotel, Shaikpet Flyover, which had been obstructing traffic, was relocated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday, February 3.

“The tree was located right in the middle of the road. It was causing traffic congestion and was prone to accidents. A gas pipe was also found under the tree, which caused some problem but the tree was successfully removed,” an official from Tolichowki traffic police informed.

