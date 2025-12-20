GHMC replaces over 5 lakh LED street lights with energy-efficient LEDs

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have replaced 5.53 lakh (5,53,000) street lights with energy-efficient LEDs across the city.

“Street lights in Hyderabad are being installed by adopting global technologies and international service standards. An exclusive action plan is currently being prepared in consultation with national energy efficiency experts,” said a press release on Friday.

The work was carried out in coordination with the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

On the occasion of National Energy Conservation Week (December 14–20), GHMC commissioner RV Karnan unveiled a comprehensive report highlighting the role of energy efficiency in Hyderabad’s climate action strategy.

Addressing a gathering, Karnan said that unchecked human activities have resulted in air, water and soil pollution, adversely affecting wildlife, human health and sustainable development. “Improving energy efficiency is crucial as it can address over 40 percent of climate change challenges. We have stepped up public awareness initiatives regarding urban cleanliness, waste management and environmental protection,” the senior officer said.

Karnan also mentioned the ongoing Cool Roof Pilot Project at the University of Hyderabad. The project involves cool roof coatings on campus buildings, covering approximately 36,746 square feet, with an aim to reduce heat, lower energy use, and improve thermal comfort. “The project saves 7,000 kWh annually, thus helping to create a climate-resilient and energy-efficient campus,” the GHMC commissioner said.

The report was prepared by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) media adviser A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, with EESL and Telangana.