Telangana HC modifies order on ward delimitation by GHMC

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Friday, December 19 modified a previous order regarding the notice on delimitation of wards issued by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The modified order has substantially narrowed the disclosure requirement for the GHMC. A division bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar restricted the directions issued by a single judge to only two wards, instead of all 300 wards proposed under the delimitation exercise.

Background of the case

The division bench modified the order while hearing the writ appeals filed by the Telangana government challenging an order dated December 17, 2025, passed by Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy.

In that order, Reddy had asked the GHMC Commissioner to place ward-wise population details and maps of all 300 proposed wards in the public domain within 24 hours.

The direction was issued in response to a writ petition filed by Ponna Venkat Ramana, a Hyderabad resident, who sought a stay on the preliminary delimitation notification issued on December 9, 2025, alleging that objections submitted by residents were not properly considered.

The Telangana government represented by chief secretary and Municipal Administration and Urban Development secretary challenged the single judges order through Writ Appeals Nos. 1479 and 1480 of 2025.

Also Read Telangana High Court directs GHMC to publish delimitation data in 24hrs

The government argued that the blanket direction to disclose information relating to all 300 wards was excessive, as the petitioner’s grievance was confined to specific wards.

Division bench’s modified order

After hearing the state government’s contention, the division bench confined the scope of disclosure strictly to Ward Nos. 104 and 134, which were the subject matter of the petitioner’s objections.

The High Court ordered the GHMC commissioner to upload ward-wise population details and relevant information pertaining only to these two wards in the public domain by 10.00 am on December 20, 2025.

After the information regarding the above mentioned wards is made public, the petitioners will have two days to file objections or additional objections, if any, limited to the said wards.