GHMC summer camps across Hyderabad see high participation in sports

Hyderabad: Summer camps in Hyderabad conducted by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are offering coaching in various sports across the city.

Children aged 6-16 are enrolled in the summer camp where 44 events are being conducted as part of the camp, across 521 playgrounds in six zones, administered by the GHMC. 29 sports complexes and 13 swimming pools are being utilised for the camp.

Activities are being conducted on a daily basis from 6:15-8:15 am. The camp provides structured training in various sports and games, focusing on skill development and physical fitness and is witnessing participation by enthusiastic students on a large scale.

Children practice batting at a local ground during the summer camp

As many as 77 coaches have been onboarded to teach the children enrolled in various sports, including cricket, swimming, skating, Karate, etc.

Children take part in karate training during the summer camp

On Thursday, the additional commissioner for sports, Dr N Yadagiri Rao, inspected summer coaching camp-2025 locations at various play grounds and sports complexes, including Victory Play Ground, Indira Park Skating Ring, along with concerned zone games inspectors and asked coaches to encourage the children to use the opportunity.

Children learn swimming under professional coaches

He requested that parents and guardians utilise the best opportunity for children, and this is a very good initiative by the GHMC.

The civic organisation has been hosting the summer camp every year over the years as a way of fulfilling its mission to develop physical fitness and community involvement. The camps are designed to give children training in various sporting and recreational activities to develop sporting talent, discipline, and sportsmanship.

Through the use of the city’s sport complexes, playgrounds, and swimming pools, GHMC aims to provide a fit and healthy atmosphere for young participants while developing local sporting talent.