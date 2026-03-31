GHMC Supervisor touches people’s feet asking them not to throw trash

Hyderabad: Fed up with the piling garbage at Ramsinghpura in Gudimalkapur, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Supervisor, Mahendar, took to desperate measures and decided to personally appeal to the public against littering.

On Tuesday, March 31, Supervisor Mahendar was seen touching people’s feet and directing them away from the trash-riddled spot. However, some people, driven by habit, still insisted on dumping the trash there. “I will throw it just this once, let it be for today,” one person was heard saying when he was confronted by the Supervisor.

Fed up with the piling garbage at Ramsinghpura in Gudimalkapur, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) Supervisor, Mahendar, took to desperate measures and decided to personally appeal to the public against littering.



On Tuesday, March 31, Supervisor Mahendar was seen… pic.twitter.com/YyWAHtCDAM — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 31, 2026

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This is not a problem faced by one area. Countless areas in the city are overrun with garbage, emanating a foul smell and attracting stray animals, making it difficult for commuters to use the roads.

A question that remains is whether the problem can be credited to poor civic sense or inefficient garbage collection measures.