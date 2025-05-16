GHMC takes over street light management, gets 9,000 complaints

Out of 9,000 complaints, 5,800 have been resolved, marking over 50 percent redressal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 16th May 2025 8:22 pm IST
Representational Image of street lights in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has intensified efforts to improve street lighting across the city, following the expiry of its contract with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) last month. From May 1, the maintenance and management of street lights have come under the direct control of GHMC.

To streamline operations, a new additional commissioner has been appointed to oversee the process. The civic body has initiated zone-wise procurement of lights and essential equipment to ensure uninterrupted services. Additionally, 17 existing agencies have been retained for one more month to continue installation and maintenance work.

GHMC receives 9,000 complaints about street lights

GHMC is conducting daily reviews to monitor progress and ensure quick resolution of complaints. So far, over 9,000 complaints related to street lights have been registered, of which 5,800 have been resolved, marking over 50 percent redressal. The civic body aims to address the remaining 3,200 complaints within a week and has set a target of resolving each complaint within 48 hours of receipt.

Residents are urged to report street lighting issues in their localities through the MyGHMC mobile application for quicker response.

