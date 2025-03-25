GHMC trains engineers on street light management app for maintenance

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) organized a training program on the streetlight management system app at its headquarters to enhance the maintenance system.

The GHMC commissioner K Ilambarthi emphasized that the app plays a crucial role in monitoring and managing streetlights across the city.

The session, held on Tuesday, March 25, was attended by electrical engineers, division electricians from all GHMC divisions, and representatives from TG Online Agency. The app is designed to track assets such as electricity meters, centralized control and monitoring system (CCMS) panels, poles, and lights while ensuring prompt identification and resolution of faults.

The GHMC commissioner stated that swift repairs of streetlights would improve urban services and ensure well-lit public spaces. He urged engineers and electricians to thoroughly understand the app and actively monitor streetlights across all city areas.

TG Online Agency representatives provided a practical demonstration of the app’s functions, covering streetlight audits, data entry, and repair management. The training aimed to equip GHMC staff with the necessary skills to streamline streetlight maintenance.