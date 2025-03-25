HYDRAA, GHMC prepares for summer fires, monsoon floods

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioners have intensified efforts to tackle challenges during the rainy season and enhance fire safety.

The GHMC commissioner K Ilambarthi and HYDRAA chief AV Ranganath reviewed preventive measures with officials on Tuesday, March 25.

GHMC, HYDRAA to begin inspections in fire-prone areas

During the meeting, it was decided to form committees comprising GHMC, HYDRAA, and fire department officials to actively prevent fire-related incidents. Additionally, region-specific committees involving traffic and civic officials will be set up to mitigate disruptions during heavy rains.

The HYDRAA commissioner emphasized the need for regular committee meetings to ensure smooth coordination and effective problem-solving. He also stressed that understanding the primary causes of fire accidents and raising awareness in high-risk areas across Hyderabad would be crucial.

Further, inspections will commence in accident-prone zones, with officials directed to alert Hyderabad residents and ensure compliance with fire safety regulations in residential and commercial complexes.

Also Read HYDRAA warns against buying farm plots in Hyderabad, other district

GHMC reviews 141 flood-prone areas, speeds up monsoon prep

Ahead of the monsoon season, the GHMC has already identified 141 flood-prone areas in Hyderabad, and the current status of these regions was reviewed. Engineering officials were instructed to expedite the tender process for silt removal in low-lying canal areas before the monsoon season. He also emphasized interdepartmental coordination to ensure public safety and prevent traffic disruptions.

The GHMC commissioner HYDRAA chief discussed the importance of lake restoration and preventive water management to avoid overflows during heavy rains. He instructed officials to alert residents of low-lying areas, conduct Nala safety audits, and assign special officers for continuous monitoring.

The Meteorological Department was urged to issue ward-wise warnings, advising people to stay indoors during heavy rains. Authorities were also directed to install warning boards and lights near open stormwater drains and manholes to prevent accidents.

HYDRAA commissioners stressed that accountability at all levels is essential to effectively tackling floods and fire hazards across Hyderabad.