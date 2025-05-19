GHMC tightens safety measures on cellar excavations ahead of monsoon

Hyderabad: As part of its monsoon preparedness activities, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is closely monitoring and reviewing ongoing cellar excavation works across the city.

Recognising the risks that excavation may pose to nearby structures, GHMC has emphasised the importance of taking advanced precautionary measures such as constructing retaining walls and barricading the excavation sites to prevent any potential danger.

Strict action for non-compliance against builders

The authorities have issued strict instructions to inspect all ongoing cellar excavations to ensure setbacks comply with sanctioned plans and that the safety of surrounding structures is maintained. Efforts are being made to avoid water stagnation within cellars and to promptly issue notices requiring soil strengthening, retaining wall construction, and proper barricading. In cases where these safety measures are not implemented, GHMC has warned of strict action, including stopping further work, cancelling permissions and licenses, and filing criminal negligence cases against the responsible builders.

The corporation is also coordinating with its Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste wing to fill excavated portions simultaneously and is addressing unauthorised or inactive dug cellars by assessing structural safety and closing them where necessary, with assistance from the Sanitary Wing. Special attention is being given to areas with sloping terrains or rock cutting where the risk of landslides is higher, with orders issued to take precautionary measures and issue notices as needed.

Furthermore, GHMC is checking for people residing below slopes or near retaining walls, advising evacuation to safer locations, and coordinating with police and Deputy Commissioners for immediate relocation in hazardous conditions. Labour camps within construction sites are also under scrutiny; if these are found adjoining dug cellars, builders are being directed to either ensure safety measures or relocate the camps.

Call for Hyderabad builders to complete safety measures before Monsoon

GHMC has instructed all staff to act swiftly to prevent any untoward incidents. Builders currently engaged in cellar excavation are urged to complete soil strengthening, retaining walls, and barricading before the monsoon onset. Additionally, the GHMC plans to issue orders to halt cellar excavation work during the monsoon season to ensure public safety. The corporation has made it clear that any lapses or violations by owners or builders will be met with stringent action in accordance with the law.