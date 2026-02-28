GHMC to address grievances related to property tax on all Sundays in March

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday, February 28, said it will be organising ‘Property Tax Parishkaram’, a special grievance redressal programme, on every Sunday in March 2026 to address citizens’ issues in a time-bound manner.

The programme will be conducted on March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at all circle offices across the city. Deputy Commissioners, Valuation Officers/Assistant Municipal Commissioners, and Tax Inspectors will be present to directly receive and resolve grievances.

The initiative aims to expedite the disposal of revision petitions, rectification of property tax assessments and posting of payments made through bill collectors, RTGS and online modes.

It will also undertake correction of arrears, settlement of court cases, Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS)- related matters, self-assessment issues and other tax-related concerns, GHMC said in a release.

Three dedicated counters equipped with computers, online connectivity and printers will be set up at each centre to facilitate quick processing of grievances.

A reception counter will also be arranged to guide taxpayers, provide necessary forms and streamline submissions.

GHMC has urged taxpayers with pending issues to attend the Parishkaram along with relevant documents and avail the opportunity for on-the-spot resolution.

GHMC Commissioner asks people to pay their property tax

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan appealed to the citizens of Greater Hyderabad to pay their property taxes and contribute to the development of the city.

He said long-pending property tax defaulters, will be provided relief as the government has announced a ‘One Time Settlement’ (OTS) scheme for the financial year 2025–2026.

Under this scheme, a substantial 90 percent waiver on the accumulated interest over old arrears is being offered. The Commissioner urged taxpayers to make use of this opportunity and clear their dues at the earliest.