GHMC to digitise birth, death certificate issuance

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has renewed its process of issuing birth or death certificates by integrating government and private hospitals in its 300 wards and 60 circles following the merger of 27 urban local bodies.

The new feature streamlines certificate issuance by enabling upgraded digital registrations. The hospitals will send a text message to parents after birth, with all the baby’s details uploaded on the GHMC database. With this information, parents can apply for a birth certificate at their nearest MeeSeva.

The certificate will be issued in seven days.

For births taking place at home, parents are required to approach the corporation, which will issue the certificate after the general process is followed, before the digital registration. The same process will be followed for death certificates as well.

According to GHMC, the new system has included the newly mapped out 300 wards and 60 circles for a “uniform system” across the erstwhile GHMC and the merged ULBs.

This method ensures citizen-centric services and is said to reduce delays in issuing the documents, which usually require a long wait time.

The upgraded registration is live now.