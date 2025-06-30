GHMC to fill 6,000 potholes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Adding substance to the gripes of Hyderabad’s commuters, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) tallied a total of 5,780 potholes across the city, owing to the cheap quality of raw materials used in road construction.

GHMC commissioner RV Karnan has instructed officials to commence the fixing of the potholes and begin road restoration projects from July 1, and also to identify issues that plague the roadways during the monsoon.

“Poorly lit streets and unending potholes are a nightmare for daily commuters,” said a resident of Gachibowli whose daily commute involves hours of traffic jams. “Traffic jams often get so bad that I see commuters intentionally driving through the same potholes others try to avoid,” the resident added.