GHMC to fill 6,000 potholes in Hyderabad

GHMC commissioner RV Karnan has instructed officials to commence the fixing of the potholes and begin road restoration projects from July 1.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th June 2025 7:02 pm IST
Potholes in Hyderabad
Potholes in Hyderabad (Representation Image)

Hyderabad: Adding substance to the gripes of Hyderabad’s commuters, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) tallied a total of 5,780 potholes across the city, owing to the cheap quality of raw materials used in road construction. 

GHMC commissioner RV Karnan has instructed officials to commence the fixing of the potholes and begin road restoration projects from July 1, and also to identify issues that plague the roadways during the monsoon. 

“Poorly lit streets and unending potholes are a nightmare for daily commuters,” said a resident of Gachibowli whose daily commute involves hours of traffic jams. “Traffic jams often get so bad that I see commuters intentionally driving through the same potholes others try to avoid,” the resident added.

MS Creative School

 

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th June 2025 7:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button