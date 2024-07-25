Hyderabad: Incessant rains lead to ‘fatal’ potholes in Old City

Hyderabad: Commuters have a harrowing time commuting through the roads in the Old City, which got extensively damaged due to regular incessant rain spells for the past month.

The road in many stretches such as Shamsheergunj Gausahala – Fateh Darwaza, Engine Bowli – Vattepally – Teegalkunta – Nawab Sahab Kunta, Hafeezbabagar Nagar A to D block, Tallabkatta, Vazir Ali Mosque to Hussainalam, Mohammed Shukoor Kaman to Mahboob Chowk etc have got considerable damaged.

Big potholes have come up on the roads and with regular spells of rain the motorists are facing many problems. “A safe journey is not guaranteed. The journey is risky and people are regularly falling while negotiating through the uneven roads, which may prove fatal,” said Nazeeruddin, a businessman who is a resident of Misrigunj.

He points out the Misrigunj road was dug up for pipeline works and even though the works were completed three months ago, restoration works have not been taken up.

Another road user Shaker Ahmed, a resident of Vattepally said due to rains the road surface was washed away and the road turned into a bed of potholes. “The journey gives a back-breaking ride to the motorists. The GHMC did not take any temporary measures at least to repair it,” complained Ahmed.

The Tappachabutra – Karwan – Puranapul road has no exemption. There are innumerable potholes and the manhole covers are damaged. “At any moment the manhole covers can cave in and vehicles land in the pit. One can analyze the danger to road users,” complained Srisailam Goud, a resident of Karwan.

People want the GHMC to take up temporary repairs at least on busy roads and provide some respite to the road users.