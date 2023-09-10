GHMC to host cultural competitions in schools to raise voter awareness

Interested students can email their video entries to nodelofficersveep@gmail.com or hand them over to GHMC chief veterinary officer Dr Abdul Wakeel

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 10th September 2023 9:19 pm IST
voting telangana election
Representational Image (ANI)

Hyderabad: In an attempt to raise awareness about the significance of elections and casting votes, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is conducting cultural competitions on the themes ‘democracy’ and ‘fair elections’.

A skit competition will be held for students from classes 9 to 12 under ‘Future Voters’ category, while college students will compete under the ‘Young Voters’ category. In addition, a poetry and song competition in Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, and English will be organised for school students.

Winners of the skit competition will also receive a certificate and cash prizes of Rs 10,000 for the first position, Rs 8,000 for the second position, and Rs 5,000 for the third position. Similarly, the winners of the poem and songwriting competition will receive a certificate, Rs 5000 for the first position, Rs 4000 for the second position, and Rs. 3000 for the third position.

Interested students can email their video entries to nodelofficersveep@gmail.com or hand them over to GHMC chief veterinary officer Dr Abdul Wakeel at his office on the 4th floor of GHMC head office.

Candidates are instructed to submit their entries by September 20, both online and offline.

Hyderabad district election officer and GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose urged all the district’s high schools and colleges to hold contests and raise voter awareness.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

