TSPSC releases service weightage marks for physiotherapist posts

The certificate submission will be allowed between September 11 to 13.

TSPSC releases qualification, service weightage marks for physiotherapist posts
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released a list of qualification and service weightage marks for physiotherapist posts on Friday.

The exam was held in a computer-based format for posts of physiotherapists in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.

The list can be viewed on the commission’s website.

Candidates have been directed to submit their objections on the weightage marks with proof along with their service and qualification certificates at TSPSC’s office.

The certificate submission will be allowed between September 11 to 13, from 11 am and 5 pm. Objections received after the due date will not be considered.

“Requests for fresh uploading of service and qualification certificates would not be permitted in case of candidates who have not uploaded earlier,” the TSPSC said.

