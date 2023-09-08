Telangana: DSC exam to recruit 5089 govt teachers from Nov 20-30

Hyderabad: The DSC examination to recruit teachers for 5089 vacancies in government and local body schools across Telangana, will be held from November 20 to 30.

The School Education Department has notified that the examinations will be conducted in the computer-based mode.

Candidates can apply on the website from September 20.

The last date to pay the application fee is October 20 while the final date for submission of applications is October 21.

Further details will be available on the website from September 15.