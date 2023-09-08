Over 81K Telangana govt school teachers apply for transfers

Hyderabad: As many as 81,069 teachers from government and local body schools have applied for transfers to relocate from their current place of employment.

The last date for submitting applications concluded on Tuesday.

According to the department, the highest number of applications (4722) were filed in Ranga Reddy district followed by 4416 in Nalgonda, 4088 in Nizamabad, and 4038 in Sangareddy.

However, Mulugu district saw the least number of applicants (781).

A provisional seniority list along with entitlement points for transfers and promotions will be displayed at district educational offices and online on September 8 and 9.

Objections (if any) on the list can be submitted on the same days.

The final seniority list for promotions and transfers will be displayed at the DEO and the official website on September 12 and 13.

The grade-II headmasters of Zilla Parishad and government schools seeking transfer must exercise web options on September 12 and 13.

Transfer of the headmasters will be carried out on September 15 and vacancies will be displayed for promotions on September 16.

The headmaster vacancies will be filled by promoting the School Assistants (SAs), which will be carried out between September 17 and 19.

The SA vacancies will be notified on September 20 and 21, and those seeking transfers can exercise web options on the same days.

The SAs transfers are scheduled on September 23 and 24 and vacancies will be notified on September 25.

These vacancies are filled through the promotion of the Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) from September 26 to 28.

Web option for SGTs seeking transfers will open between September 29 and October 1, and their transfers will be scheduled on October 3.

The department has allotted 15 days for teachers to appeal against the orders of the DEO.