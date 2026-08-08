GHMC to launch 10-day special monsoon drive to repair roads

Operations will begin at 6 AM during the 10 days.

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Officials inspect water pumping equipment at a public event in Hyderabad.
Telangana BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar participates in GHMC special drive

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday, August 7, announced that a special monsoon drive will be held from August 11 to 20.

During the drive, the civic body will focus on road repairs, removal of green waste and debris, desilting of drains, and repair of potholes and catch pits.

Operations will begin at 6 am during the 10-day drive. Officials will record the attendance of sanitation workers via wireless devices. According to the GHMC, concerned officials have been allotted a circle-wise and ward-wise schedule for the drive.

Subhan Bakery

The civic body said the initiative will also focus on the installation of rainwater harvesting systems, surveys of non-residential buildings, cleaning of parks, and Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities on four-way waste segregation.

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