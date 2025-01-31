GHMC to launch smart bins to tackle garbage issues in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant initiative to enhance cleanliness in Greater Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to introduce smart bins as part of a pilot project.

Commissioner Ilambaridi announced that these smart bins will be installed in various circles, particularly in areas where removing garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) has proven challenging.

Currently, there are over 800 GVPs within the GHMC limits. Despite multiple attempts to eliminate these points, officials have reported difficulties in doing so.

Many existing bins are often found overflowing, leading to litter being discarded alongside them, which contributes to the overall uncleanliness of the streets.

To address this issue, the GHMC has decided to implement smart bins equipped with sensors that can automatically detect how full they are.

The smart bins will send alerts to a central system when they reach 25% or 50% capacity, prompting GHMC vehicles to promptly empty them.

This innovative approach draws inspiration from similar systems used in cities like London and Singapore, where smart waste management has been successfully implemented.