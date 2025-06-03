GHMC to only allow licensed pet dogs in KBR Park

This directive was issued during his inspection of ongoing development works at the popular urban green space.

Image shows GHMC Commissioner, along with other officials, directing that only licensed pet dogs be allowed in Hyderabad’s KBR Park.
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, RV Karna, on Tuesday, June 3, announced that only licensed pet dogs will be allowed inside KBR Park.

This directive was issued during his inspection of ongoing development works at the popular urban green space, which focuses on improving public infrastructure and ensuring better adherence to civic rules.

GHMC commissioner stressed the importance of responsible pet ownership and instructed officials to strictly enforce the new rule to maintain cleanliness and safety within the Hyderabad park. He also reviewed progress on walker-friendly infrastructure, urging engineers to adopt innovative and efficient methods to complete the projects.

Further, the commissioner inspected flyovers and underpasses being constructed as part of the H-City Project. He questioned the adherence to court orders, and project engineers confirmed that all works are being carried out within the sensitive zone and fully comply with judicial guidelines.

