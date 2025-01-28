Hyderabad to soon get two new IT parks

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister, Sridhar Babu on Tuesday, January 28 announced that Hyderabad is set to get two new IT parks, modelled after the HITEC City.

During a high-level meeting at the Secretariat with representatives from Dew Software proposed a Rs 100 crore investment, the minister noted the state’s dedication to fostering IT growth.

He stated that a comprehensive study is underway to determine both the ideal sites and the exact area status for new IT parks in Hyderabad. “We are evaluating suitable areas in the city’s outskirts to ensure seamless connectivity and accessibility for employees and investors alike,” he added.

The proposed IT parks will offer top-tier technical facilities and amenities to cater to the needs of professionals. “We will ensure all essential facilities are available, including transport services connecting various city areas to ensure convenient commuting for workers,” the minister added.

Also Read CapitaLand to invest Rs 450 cr in IT park in Hyderabad

Welcoming Dew Software’s Rs 100 crore investment, the IT minister expressed confidence in its ability to enhance employment prospects. “This investment underscores Hyderabad’s growing reputation as a preferred IT destination. In the next five years, Dew Software plans to create 900 job opportunities,” he noted.

CapitaLand to invest Rs 450 cr in IT park in Hyderabad

Earlier, CapitaLand, a Singapore-based real-estate firm announced an investment of Rs 450 crore to develop a 1 million square feet IT Park in Hyderabad. The latest project will cater to the development of Global Capacity Centers (GCC) and blue-chip companies seeking premium facilities.

The second phase of redevelopment at International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH) is set to commence this year, with completion anticipated by 2028.