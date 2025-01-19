CapitaLand to invest Rs 450cr in IT park in Hyderabad

The second phase of redevelopment at International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH) is set to commence this year, with completion anticipated by 2028.

Published: 19th January 2025 12:01 pm IST
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy greets representatives of CapitaLand

Hyderabad: CapitaLand, a Sinagapore based real-estate firm has announced an investment of Rs 450 crore to develop a 1 million square feet IT Park in Hyderabad.

The latest project will cater to the development of Global Capacity Centers (GCC) and blue-chip companies seeking premium facilities.

Previously, CapitaLand had announced 25 MW IT load data center in Hyderabad is on track to become operational by mid-2025, underscoring Hyderabad’s emergence as a critical node for digital infrastructure in India.

Following the announcement, CapitaLand CEO Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam said, “We are excited to expand our footprint in Hyderabad, leveraging its vibrant ecosystem to deliver sustainable and world-class infrastructure.”

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy expressed pleasure over the agreement and described it as a a milestone in reinforcing Hyderabad’s position as a leading business and technology hub.

