Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates CapitaLand’s Intl Tech Park at Madhapur

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH), developed by CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) at Madhapur on Wednesday, September 20.

The minister also participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for a 40-megawatt (MW) data centre in ITPH after the launch.

With headquarters in Singapore, the CapitaLand group portfolio focuses on real estate investment management and development.

Spanning 260 cities in over 40 countries, CapitaLand has close to 30 years of experience in India and is among the business park pioneers in the country.

Speaking at the event, KTR said, “Hyderabad is India’s own version of Singapore. 250 builders from Maharashtra who were on a tour to the city went around and said what Hyderabad building today is India’s own version of Singapore.”

KTR further said that CapitaLand’s commitment to developing world-class business parks and data centres in Hyderabad is a testament to the exponential growth of the city’s IT sector.

“We are dedicated to providing the infrastructure and support necessary for these companies to grow and succeed,” said the minister.

“We will continue to work with leading companies like CLI to shape the future of Hyderabad’s business landscape by creating an ecosystem that nurtures innovation and collaboration,” added KTR.

Speaking of the Women’s Reservation Bill which is currently under debate in the Parliament and said, “I won’t feel bad if I lose my seat in women’s reservation, we all have very short lives, I think I have played my part in it.”

Stating that he wants to see more women lead the country, KTR said that the bill is an important milestone for India and expressed happiness that the CapitaLand team is present in the country to witness it.

Director of CapitaLand Investment, Manohar Khiatani, and chairman of CapitaLand India Trust, Sanjeev Dasgupta, among others were present at the launch.

Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore, Jessica Tan also was present on the occasion.