Hyderabad: Gulzar Houz restored, awaits inauguration despite completion

Hyderabad: The restoration of Gulzar Houz, a historic fountain located in the old city of Hyderabad, was scheduled for completion and inauguration in July under the supervision of the Municipal Administration Department. However, despite the state government having finished the construction and repair work, the site remains closed to the public.

The project to repair, renovate, and beautify Gulzar Houz was initiated earlier this year in February, with an initial projection that the work would be completed by June.

In response to images that emerged in June, Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary of the Municipal Administration Department, announced that Gulzar Houz should be open for public viewing in July. However, three months after this announcement, no steps have been taken to open or unveil the shed constructed around Gulzar Houz for public viewing, and the department has not announced any plans in this regard.

Sources indicate that the inauguration of Gulzar Houz is pending until a suitable time is provided by the State Municipal Administration Minister, KT Rama Rao. Municipal administration department officials emphasize that, aside from repairing and renovating the fountain, it has been aesthetically enhanced.

However, some archaeologists have alleged that the original orientation of Gulzar Houz has been altered, suggesting that the state government may have made modifications to this historic site. Any such alteration to an archaeological heritage site would be a violation of regulations.

Officials argue that the restoration was carried out after consulting with archaeologists and was motivated by the need to address problems like garbage accumulation and the deteriorating condition of the fountain while preserving its true beauty.