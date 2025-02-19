GHMC to survey Yakutpura sewage, inspect drains in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Ilambarthi on Wednesday, February 19 directed officials to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Yakutpura sewage drain to assess its condition and resolve drainage issues in the area.

The commissioner along with other officials inspected various stormwater drains in Rangeli Kidiki, Hussain Koti, Maulana ka Chilla, Ganga Nagar, and Rein Bazaar.

During the inspection, the overflowing sewage at Rangeli Kidiki Street was reviewed. Officials informed the GHMC commissioner that the Ganga Nagar drain, built during the Nizam’s era, had overflowed during the last rainy season.

He ordered project engineering officers to conduct a full survey and submit a detailed report.

At Maulana Chilla, the MLA Zafar Hussain mentioned the three-year delay in completing the Ganga Nagar sewer project, prompting the GHMC commissioner to direct agencies to expedite the work. He assured that funds were available and emphasized the need for timely completion.

In Rein Bazaar, residents reported stagnant water entering homes due to blockages in the box drain. The MLA noted that Rs 1.60 crore proposals had been sent for drain work, and the Ilambarthi instructed officials to submit a full report and expedite construction after tender approval.

Systematic drainage plan, Rs 545 cr nala works before monsoon: GHMC

The commissioner stressed the need for a stormwater drain master plan, similar to the road development plan, to ensure systematic drainage management and connect existing nalas with urban expansion. He stated that the Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP) is working to mitigate flooding in the Old City.

The second phase of nala works, worth Rs 545 crores, has been tendered, and officials were instructed to complete all works before the next monsoon.