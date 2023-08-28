GHMC warns of legal action for dumping C&D waste in non-designated areas

Hyderabad: After issuing repeated warnings, GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose has directed the officials not to hesitate in taking legal action against those who dump construction and demolition (C&D) waste at non-designated places.

The commissioner visited many colonies in Mehidipatnam on Monday, August 28, and reviewd the sanitation and other development works.

Speaking on this occasion, the commissioner ordered the officials to take legal action and impose with fines as per GHMC Act in case of dumping C&D waste on roads, footpaths, canals, ponds and other non-designated places.

He said that C&D recycling plants have been set up at various places in Hyderabad — Fathullaguda, Malkajgiri, Shamshabad and Tumukunta.

Toll-free number for disposal

GHMC has designated four locations for the proper disposal of construction and demolition waste and asked the citizens to contact only the authorised agencies for the disposal of debris.

Those from Moosapet, Kukatpally, Gajularamaram and Qutbullahpur circles of Kukatpally Zone and all circles of Serilingampally zone should contact Hyderabad C&D Waste Pvt. Ltd., at the toll-free number 1800-120-1159 or WhatsApp to 9100927073.

Likewise, citizens from Amberpet Circle of the Secunderabad Zone, Uppal, Hayatnagar, LB Nagar and Saroornagar circles of LB Nagar Zone, and Malakpet and Santoshnagar circles of Charminar Zone too can contact the same agency for disposal of C&D waste.

Citizens from Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Charminar and Rajendra Nagar circles of Charminar zone, the entire of Khairatabad Zone, Alwal circle of Kukatpally zone, Kapra circle of LB Nagar zone, and Malkajgiri, Musheerabad, Secunderabad and Begumpet circles of Secunderabad zone should contact Soma Srinivas Reddy on the toll-free number 18002030033 or WhatsApp to 7330000203 for disposing of the C&D waste.

“They will come and take the waste. However, a fee will be charged,” said Ronald.

The commissioner further asked the citizens to cooperate in keeping Hyderabad clean. He ordered the officials to seize the vehicles if found transporting construction waste illegally.