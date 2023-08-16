GHMC officials seize 20 unauthorised C&D waste collection vehicles

Hyderabad: Officials of the GHMC’s environment vigilance and disaster management (EV&DM) wing have seized 20 vehicles that were engaged in unauthorised transportation of construction and demolition (C&D) waste across the city.

A penalty of Rs 25,000 each was levied on them under the first offence.

Also Read Hyderabad: GHMC to impose penalty on unauthorised transport of construction waste

The vehicles were seized during a special drive on Tuesday after several citizen complained about dumping of construction waste in open places like parks, vacant lands, lakes, roadsides and nalas etc. Accordingly, teams were formed to inspect vulnerable points and dumping-prone areas at night.

Furthermore, it was also noticed that many vehicles were dangerously transporting boulders from the construction sites without following any safety measures.

The directorate of EV&DM thus declared that such vehicles will be penalised by the GHMC. It also asked the citizens to post any complaint related to the same on Twitter and tag (@cec_evdm).

Penalty imposed

As per law, unauthorised transport of C&D waste attract a penalty of Rs 25,000 for the first offence, Rs 50,000 for the second, and Rs 1 lakh for the third.

Additionally, the vehicles carrying the debris will be confiscation and a penalty of Rs 50,000 will be imposed on the person or entity on whose behalf the waste is being transported.

Toll-free number for disposal

GHMC has designated four locations for the proper disposal of construction and demolition waste and asked the citizens to contact the authorised agencies alone for the disposal of debris.

Those from Moosapet, Kukatpally, Gajularamaram and Qutbullahpur circles of Kukatpally Zone and all circles of Serilingampally zone should contact Hyderabad C&D Waste Pvt. Ltd., at the toll-free number 1800-120-1159 or WhatsApp to 9100927073.

Likewise, citizens from Amberpet Circle of the Secunderabad Zone, Uppal, Hayatnagar, LB Nagar and Saroornagar circles of LB Nagar Zone, and Malakpet and Santoshnagar circles of Charminar Zone too can contact the same agency for disposal of C&D waste.

Citizens from Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Charminar and Rajendra Nagar circles of Charminar zone, the entire of Khairatabad Zone, Alwal circle of Kukatpally zone, Kapra circle of LB Nagar zone, and Malkajgiri, Musheerabad, Secunderabad and Begumpet circles of Secunderabad zone should contact Soma Srinivas Reddy on the toll-free number 18002030033 or WhatsApp to 7330000203 for disposing of the C&D waste.