Hyderabad: GHMC to impose penalty on unauthorised transport of construction waste

Hyderabad: In the wake of achieving debris-free roads in the city, the Environment Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of the GHMC have cautioned private transporters, builders and individuals against unauthorised transportation of construction waste.

A penalty will be imposed for transporting construction debris and the vehicle will be confiscated.

The EV&DM wing in coordination with the sanitation wing is monitoring the collection and transportation of the construction and demolition (C&D) waste generated in GHMC limits.

“The GHMC has designated four locations for the proper disposal of construction and demolition waste, and asked the citizens to contact the authorised agencies alone for the disposal of debris,” a press release said.

Accordingly, those from Moosapet, Kukatpally, Gajularamaram and Qutbullahpur circles of Kukatpally zone and all circles of Serilingampally zone should contact Hyderabad C&D Waste Pvt. Ltd., at the toll-free number 1800-120-1159 or WhatsApp to 9100927073.

Additionally, citizens from Amberpet Circle of the Secunderabad Zone, Uppal, Hayatnagar, LB Nagar and Saroornagar circles of LB Nagar Zone and Malakpet and Santoshnagar circles of Charminar Zone too can contact the same agency for disposal of C&D waste.

Citizens from Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Charminar and Rajendra Nagar circles of Charminar zone, the whole of Khairatabad Zone, Alwal circle of Kukatpally zone, Kapra circle of LB Nagar zone, and Malkajgiri, Musheerabad, Secunderabad and Begumpet circles of Secunderabad zone should contact Soma Srinivas Reddy on the toll-free number 18002030033 or WhatsApp to 7330000203 for disposing of the C&D waste.

Penalty for unauthorised transport of debris

Unauthorised transport of C&D waste will attract a penalty of Rs 25,000 for the first offence, Rs 50,000 for the second, and Rs 1 lakh for the third.

Also, vehicles carrying the debris will be confiscation and an additional penalty of Rs 50,000 will be imposed against the person or entity on whose behalf the waste is being transported.

“The private truck owners are instructed not to dump the C&D waste on roadside, isolated places, lakes, drains,” the release said.

For any complaints related to C&D waste in the GHMC limits, the citizens may post the same on Twitter handle @cec_evdm or WhatsApp at 91 9154114998.