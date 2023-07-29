Complete ‘DigiLocker’ process online to minimise time: RPO Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The regional passport office in the city has advised applicants to complete the ‘DigiLocker’ process of uploading the supporting documents to minimise the overall processing time and seamless verification of documents at Passport Seva Kendras.

“Applicants would not require to carry the original documents at the PSKs/POPSKs provided the same is uploaded through the DigiLocker process at this website,” said a press release.

The ministry has further enhanced the acceptance of the Aadhaar documents through DigiLocker during online submission of applications in the portal.

Applicants were hence advised to complete the DigiLocker upload document process in the portal, in case an Aadhaar is submitted as one of the documents for proof of address/date of birth.