GHMC Zonal Commissioner visits Mushk Mahal for inspection

Hyderabad: GHMC Zonal Commissioner Ashok Samrat has visited Mushk Mahal to inspect the heritage building. It came days after Siasat reported about the condition of the building.

In the area between Golconda and Purana Pul, at a tranquil and deserted place, stands “Mushk Mahal”, a majestic 300 year Qutub Shahi edifice in a poor and neglected condition.

This magnificent double-storey structure built in 1676 is a relic of the Qutub Shahi opulence. It is said about Mushak Mahal was constructed by Malik Miyan Mishk – one of the lords of Abul Hasan Tana Shah – the last ruler of the Qutub Shahi dynasty.

Currently, this edifice seems closer to a haunted place than a magnificent palace it once was due to the sheer negligence and laxity of the Archeological Department.

The structure dotted with bushes has been turned into a dumping ground.