GHMC’s property tax grievance drive receives 285 applications on first day

Most petitions related to variations in property tax amounts, discrepancies in recorded property area, and mutation requests.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 1st March 2026 7:18 pm IST
GHMC conducts Property Tax Parishkaram across all circles on March 1.
GHMC conducts Property Tax Parishkaram across all circles on March 1.c

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Sunday, March 1, successfully conducted its special ‘Property Tax Parishkaram’ (PTP) program across all circle offices, with 285 applications filed on the first day itself.

Most petitions related to variations in property tax amounts, discrepancies in recorded property area, and mutation requests. Officials assured that all applications will be addressed in accordance with prescribed rules.

The drive will continue on March 8, 15, 22, and 29, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at all circle offices. GHMC has urged taxpayers with pending issues to attend the Parishkaram along with relevant documents and avail the opportunity for on-the-spot resolution.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Additionally, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan appealed to the citizens of Greater Hyderabad to pay their property taxes and contribute to the development of the city.

He said long-pending property tax defaulters, will be provided relief as the government has announced a ‘One Time Settlement’ (OTS) scheme for the financial year 2025–2026.

Under this scheme, a substantial 90 percent waiver on the accumulated interest over old arrears is being offered. The Commissioner urged taxpayers to make use of this opportunity and clear their dues at the earliest.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 1st March 2026 7:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button