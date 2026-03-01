GHMC’s property tax grievance drive receives 285 applications on first day

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Sunday, March 1, successfully conducted its special ‘Property Tax Parishkaram’ (PTP) program across all circle offices, with 285 applications filed on the first day itself.

Most petitions related to variations in property tax amounts, discrepancies in recorded property area, and mutation requests. Officials assured that all applications will be addressed in accordance with prescribed rules.

The drive will continue on March 8, 15, 22, and 29, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at all circle offices. GHMC has urged taxpayers with pending issues to attend the Parishkaram along with relevant documents and avail the opportunity for on-the-spot resolution.

Additionally, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan appealed to the citizens of Greater Hyderabad to pay their property taxes and contribute to the development of the city.

He said long-pending property tax defaulters, will be provided relief as the government has announced a ‘One Time Settlement’ (OTS) scheme for the financial year 2025–2026.

Under this scheme, a substantial 90 percent waiver on the accumulated interest over old arrears is being offered. The Commissioner urged taxpayers to make use of this opportunity and clear their dues at the earliest.