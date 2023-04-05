Ghulam Nabi Azad autobiography ‘Azaad’

New Delhi: Former MP Ghulam Nabi Azad during the release of his autobiography 'Azaad', in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Former MP Karan Singh during the release of former MP Ghulam Nabi Azad’s autobiography ‘Azaad’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Former MP Ghulam Nabi Azad with former MP Karan Singh during the release of his autobiography ‘Azaad’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Former MP Karan Singh with former MP Ghulam Nabi Azad releases the latter’s autobiography ‘Azaad’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

