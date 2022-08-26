Ghulam Nabi Azad to float own party, says will not join BJP

26th August 2022
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who quit the party Friday said he would form his own party in Jammu and Kashmir “soon”.

Azad, who is in the national capital, said he would be visiting Jammu and Kashmir soon to meet his supporters and people there.

“I will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir soon,” he told TV channels after sending his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

“I will be setting up my outfit in Jammu and Kashmir soon. I will not be joining the BJP,” he said.

In his five-page resignation letter, Azad has also stated he and his colleagues will persevere to perpetuate the ideals they dedicated their entire adult lives for outside the formal fold of the Congress.

Azad ended his five-decade association with the Congress, terming the party comprehensively destroyed and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing” its entire consultative mechanism.

The Congress, dealing with the fallout of a series of high-profile exits, including that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, attempted to deflect the latest blow by alleging that Azad’s DNA had been “Modi-fied” and linking his resignation to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure.

