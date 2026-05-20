Gift that keeps giving: Wrong Parle’s stocks jump after PM Modi’s Melody gift

Investors mistook Parle Industries (engaged in infrastructure & real estate) for the maker of Melody toffees.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th May 2026 6:53 pm IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

New Delhi: Shares of Parle Industries Ltd saw frenzied buying on Wednesday, May 20, surging 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit limit, thanks to a sudden investor interest in the stock after Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni posted a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting her a packet of Melody toffees.

The company’s stock had a muted beginning to the trade but came into the limelight soon after Meloni shared a video in which she could be heard saying, “Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift, a very, very good toffee — Melody.”

Investors wasted no time and flocked to the counter to buy the stock.

Subhan Bakery

Shares of the firm jumped 5 per cent to Rs 5.25 — the highest trading permissible limit for the day — on the BSE. On volume terms, 8.57 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE during the day.

But, there is a catch!

Investors mistook Parle Industries for the maker of Melody toffees.

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Parle Products, the FMCG major, is the manufacturer of Melody toffees and is not listed on the stock exchanges.

The other famous brands of Parle Products are Parle-G, Monaco, KrackJack, Hide & Seek, Kaccha Mango Bite, among others.

Parle Industries Ltd is a diversified commercial services provider, engaged in the business of infrastructure & real estate, and paper, waste paper and allied products.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th May 2026 6:53 pm IST

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