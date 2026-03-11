Gig workers at risk as Israel–US–Iran war disrupts LPG and CNG supply chains

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) have raised concerns that the ongoing tensions and military conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran could disrupt LPG and CNG supply chains, potentially affecting thousands of gig and platform workers across India.

The unions warned that geopolitical tensions in West Asia may affect energy transportation routes and global fuel logistics, which could lead to shortages or supply delays in major Indian cities over the coming days.

Fuel supply concerns

Reports of disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict have raised fears about LPG and CNG availability in several urban centres. The unions said even a short-term disruption in fuel supply could have immediate consequences for workers who rely on these fuels for their daily operations.

Drivers operating LPG and CNG vehicles on ride-hailing platforms such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido depend on uninterrupted and affordable fuel access to maintain their daily earnings.

A shortage could result in long queues at fuel stations, reduced trip availability, and immediate income losses for drivers already facing rising operational costs, including commissions, vehicle maintenance, and fuel expenses, the unions said.

Impact on delivery workers

The potential impact may also extend to food delivery workers associated with platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.

Many restaurants, small eateries, and home-based kitchens rely heavily on LPG for cooking. Any disruption in LPG supply could reduce food preparation capacity, which in turn may lower order volumes on delivery platforms.

For delivery workers who depend on daily orders to sustain their income, a drop in orders could directly affect their earnings, they further said.

Gig economy vulnerability

According to the unions, the gig and platform economy is particularly vulnerable to fuel supply fluctuations. Ride-hailing services, food delivery platforms, courier operations, and small food businesses all rely heavily on consistent LPG and CNG availability.

Even brief disruptions in fuel distribution could create a ripple effect across multiple sectors of the urban informal economy.

Call for government intervention

TGPWU and IFAT have urged the Central Government and state governments to closely monitor the situation and take proactive steps to ensure uninterrupted LPG and CNG supply in major cities.

The unions emphasised that transport drivers, delivery workers, and small food business operators should be treated as essential economic contributors whose livelihoods depend on stable fuel access.

They also called on platform companies to support workers during this period by maintaining transparent communication, considering temporary incentives, and avoiding penalties or account restrictions caused by unavoidable service disruptions.

The unions stated that gig and platform workers form a critical part of India’s urban economy and that safeguarding their livelihoods during periods of fuel supply disruption must be treated as a priority.