Gig workers’ dignity, safety not priority for government, alleges Rahul

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, March 17, alleged that the labour, dignity and safety of gig workers were not a priority for the current dispensation.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi posted a question posed by him in the Lok Sabha on gig workers and their welfare. The Congress leader said he had recently met with a group of gig workers, and after listening to their grievances, posed direct questions to the government in the Lok Sabha.

He claimed that he did not receive any response to specific questions about the minimum wages of gig workers, the number of accidents and fatalities and whether the government has plans to address issues of discrimination and challenges by female workers.

“The government’s silence demonstrates that the labour, dignity, and safety of our gig workers are simply not a priority for this administration,” he alleged in his post in Hindi.

“The reality is that, according to NITI Aayog data, the country will soon have over 20 million gig workers; yet, as of today, only approximately 8,80,000 workers are registered on the eShram portal. The situation regarding insurance schemes is even more dismal — only 23,831 gig workers are registered under the Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and just 130,000 under the Suraksha Bima Yojana.

“The question is clear: Will gig workers become true stakeholders in this gig economy, or will they remain mere corporate slaves? To ensure that the benefits of this economy reach the workers, it is absolutely imperative to guarantee them a fair income and social security,” Gandhi said.

Talking about the government’s response to questions posed by him in the Lok Sabha on gig workers’ welfare, he said, “Will gig workers receive a minimum wage? — No response. What is the data regarding their claims under insurance schemes (filed, approved, rejected)? — No response.”

“Could the number of accidents and fatalities involving gig workers be disclosed? — No response. Does the government have any plan to address issues such as ID blocking, caste-based discrimination, and the specific challenges faced by female workers? — No response,” Gandhi said in his post.

The former Congress chief met with gig workers in February this year and interacted with them at Jan Sansad, calling for strong and responsible government action to ensure workers benefit from the gig economy.

He had then alleged that caste-based discrimination is deeply ingrained in the gig sector. Gandhi also alleged that the BJP governments in various states and at the Centre are turning a blind eye to this injustice, with neither strong laws in place nor accountability for gig companies.

“Today, gig workers lack stable income, social security, or basic amenities like medical care and insurance. Work-life balance is disrupted, and basic human dignity is being eroded,” he had said in February.

Women gig workers are victims of double exploitation — economic insecurity coupled with a lack of respect and security, Gandhi claimed.

“Instead of support, they are being stripped of the dignity of their labour… Class and caste-based discrimination are deeply ingrained in this system. A large number of workers in the gig sector belong to Dalit and tribal communities, further exacerbating their exploitation,” Gandhi had also said.