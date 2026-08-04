Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper secretly married? Rings spark buzz

Los Angeles : Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have once again sent the internet into detective mode. The couple was recently spotted walking hand-in-hand in Paris, but it wasn’t their romantic outing that grabbed all the attention. It was the bands on their left ring fingers.

Photos from the outing quickly went viral, with fans wondering if Gigi and Bradley had quietly tied the knot away from the public eye. Some believe the rings could be a subtle announcement, while others feel they may simply be matching accessories.

Adding more fuel to the speculation, fans reportedly identified Bradley’s ring as a Boucheron Godron band, which the luxury brand sells as a wedding band. However, neither Gigi nor Bradley has commented on the marriage rumours yet.

The supermodel and the Hollywood actor were first romantically linked in October 2023 after being spotted together in New York. They kept their relationship largely private before Gigi made things Instagram official by sharing a picture of the two kissing during her birthday celebrations.

Since then, the pair has made only a handful of public appearances together. Their decision to remain tight-lipped about their relationship has now made the mysterious rings even more interesting.

So, did Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid secretly say “I do,” or are fans reading too much into their Paris accessories? For now, the rings are doing all the talking.