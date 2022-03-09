Gigi Hadid to donate fashion week earnings to Palestine, Ukraine refugees

Palestinian-American supermodel Gigi Hadid has announced to donate all of her fashion week’s earning to the people of Ukraine and Palestine.

26-year-old model took to Instagram and shared some stunning pictures from her recent fashion appearances that she made at various shows with a note.

“Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something. Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine,” Gigi wrote in the post.

Also Read Angelina Jolie visits Yemen refugees amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

“Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE,” she added.

The Instagram post in which she announced her donation to Palestine, Ukraine garnered 2,975,160 likes from her 72.8 million followers.

In late February, Mica Arganaraz announced that she would donate a portion of her profits to Ukrainian aid organizations and urged other exhibitors to do the same. Bella Hadid, Gigi’s younger sister and fellow model, paid tribute to Arganaraz and showed support. Other models, like Kaia Gerber, followed suit, though Gigi Hadid has been the first to donate all her earnings.

Russia and Ukraine entered their 14th day of fighting on Wednesday, after Russian leader Vladimir Putin initiated a full-scale invasion of the country on February 24.

At least two million people have so far fled Ukraine and more than 1,000 civilians have been killed in what is now Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

The war sparked widespread protests around the world, with hundreds of thousands of people gathering internationally in solidarity with Ukraine and many celebrities using various platforms to show their support.