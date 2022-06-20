Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik patch-up? See viral photo

Mumbai: One Direction’s former member Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid have been the most talked-about couple not only in Hollywood but all around the world. The couple got into an official relationship in 2015 and since then, has given us some major relationship goals. But after several ups and downs, they parted ways in 2021. Since then, fans have been wishing them to get back together. Well, it seems like they are!

On Sunday, Father’s Day was celebrated not just in India but in the entire world as well. Along with Bollywood and Tollywood, many Hollywood celebrities also penned heartfelt messages for their dads.

Taking to her Instagram story, Gigi Hadid also shared a picture of her father and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my sweet baba”. However, what grabbed our attention was her next story which showed her daughter Khai with dad Zayn Malik. She wrote, ” & to Khai’s baba!!!! :)”.

instagram

Instagram

For the unversed, in September 2020, the ex-couple welcomed their first child, Khai, together. Later in 2021, Zayn Malik was accused of striking Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, and the couple broke up immediately after. While Zayn disputed the allegations, he entered a not guilty plea to the accusations brought against him by Gigi’s mother.

On the professional front, Zayn Malik has recently released his project PAYNT BY ZAYN on a photo-sharing app. And, talking about Gigi Hadid is working on her clothing line and will be seen on the Netflix show Next in Fashion.