GIO elected office bearers on national level

Hyderabad: The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s girl students wing the Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO) on Sunday elected its first national president and general secretary. Advocate Ms. Samia Roshan of Karnataka was elected as the country’s first National President while Ms. Samer Ali from Kerala was elected as General Secretary.

Girls Islamic Organisation has been operating under the state councils in the past and this is the first time its office bearers were elected on the national level.

The National Federation of GIO shall be led by the national president and the general secretary under whose charge a federal committee shall be formed. States representatives shall be the members of this committee.

Speaking on the occasion the Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Syed Saadatullah Hussain that there are many misconceptions about Islam. One of the major misconceptions is that Islam deprives women of human rights and that hijab is a hindrance in the way of progress. “It is the duty of the National Federation of GIO to remove these misconceptions.”

“There are many Muslim girls with Hijab who are doing extremely well in every sphere of life. Islam provides full protection to women while they are being exploited in western culture,” Hussain said.

Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO) is a student organization in India for girls. It came to existence under the patronage of state committees of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind as their girl’s wing.

GIO actively works in a number of Indian states including Rajasthan, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

Since 1984, GIO has functioned as a part of the Women’s Wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami in Kerala. Later, state committees were created. In 2007, it started working in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It later added Goa, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

The GIO is working among female students and young women for self empowerment, against discrimination on basis of religion, culture and caste. GIO conducts camps, campaigns and contests for their age group.

GIO regularly conducts study classes and public meetings for girls. It organizes occasional campaigns for female students and young women. GIO participating or conducting the protests in women related issues.