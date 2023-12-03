Giorgia Andriani confirms breakup with Arbaaz Khan, calls him BFF

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani were dating each other since last few years. Giorgia Andriani, who is a model by profession in a recent interview confirmed that she is no more dating Arbaaz Khan.

Yes, Giorgia Andriani in a latest interview with Pinkvilla revealed that she has broken up with boyfriend Arbaaz Khan. She said that she will always have feelings for Arbaaz. Calling him her ‘ best friend’, Giorgia said, ” “We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him; I will always do.”

Talking about Malaika Arora, Giorgia said, ”The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody’s girlfriend, I don’t; I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouldn’t have lasted forever. It was very different.”

Giorgia Andriani said that it is difficult to bounce back from a long relationship. She said that she was having a lot of fun with Arbaaz Khan. She also mentioned that both of them were aware that their relationship wouldn’t last forever.

Arbaaz Khan was married to Malaika Arora before they ended their marriage mutually in 2017. The couple is co-parenting their son, Arhaan.