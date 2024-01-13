Giriraj slams Cong for declining Ram Temple invite, calls party anti-Hindu

Raipur: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday attacked the Congress after its leaders declined an invitation to take part in the idol consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and said anti-Hinduism is in the party’s DNA.

The temple trust had invited Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge but they are not going for the ceremony, he said.

“They are anti-Hindu not from today but from a long time. (First prime minister Jawaharlal) Nehruji scolded the then chief minister over the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple (in Gujarat) and had said he was Hindu by default,” Singh claimed.

“The idol of Lord Ram is being consecrated. We endured slavery for 500-600 years. Invaders looted us and so did the Congress for 70 years. Today, it is Amrit Kaal and renaissance time for Sanatan Hindus. Those with good luck will be part of the idol consecration ceremony in Ayodhya,” he told reporters at the airport here amid his three-day visit to the state.

India is recognised for deities like Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva and those who oppose them will not find any place, he said, adding the Congress will find it tough to get suitable candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He also mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said he should start a ‘gyan yatra’ instead of his ‘nyay yatra’ since there was a dearth of knowledge in him.

Hitting back, Congress Shiv Dahariya said the BJP was using the Ram Temple ceremony for political gains.

The Shankaracharyas have said the temple is not complete and the idol of Lord Ram must not be consecrated at present, Dahariya claimed.