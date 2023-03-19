Girl arrested in brutal murder of Hyderabad student gets bail

Hyderabad: Niharika Reddy, the girlfriend of a youth who brutally killed his friend here last month over a love triangle, was released on bail on Sunday.

The girl was granted bail by Rangareddy district court on Saturday, less than two weeks after she was arrested in the sensational case.

Niharika was the girl friend of Hari Krishna, who ho killed his friend N. Naveen in the most brutal fashion by beheading him, ripping out his heart and chopping off private parts.

Police had arrested Niharika and Prabhaliti Hassain on March 6. Hassain was named as the accused three. He had allegedly helped Hari Krishna in disposing of the body parts of Naveen while Niharika had given money to Krishna towards expenses after he told her about the murder he had committed.

Hari Krishna had killed Naveen (21), an engineering student, at Pedda Amberpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad on February 17 but the chilling crime it came to light a week later when accused surrendered before police.

According to police, after killing Naveen, Krishna severed head, ripped out heart, fingers and private parts. He kept the organs in a bag and took it to the house of his friend Hassain at Brahmanapally village on a two-wheeler. The duo later dumped the organs near Manneguda.

The next morning, Krishna went to Niharika’s house at B N Reddy Nagar colony. He told her about Naveen’s murder, took Rs 1,500 from her for his expenses and left. Subsequently, they remained in contact over the phone.

On February 20, Hari Krishna went to the girl’s house and took her out on a two-wheeler. He took the girl to the place where he had killed Naveen and showed her the body from a distance.

The police investigations revealed that when Naveen’s family members called Hari Krishna on February 21 to check about Naveena’s whereabouts, he panicked. Fearing that his crime may get exposed, he left for Khammam. Later, he went to Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam and went to Warangal to meet his father on February 23. His father informed him that police are on the lookout for him and suggested that he surrender.

On February 24, Hari Krishna came to Hyderabad and went to Hassain’s house. They went to the place in Manneguda where they had thrown body parts of Naveen. They brought the body parts to the place where he had killed Naveen and set them on fire.

Hari Krishna then went to girlfriend’s house and took a bath. From here he went straight to Abdullapurmet police station and surrendered.