Girl sexually assaulted on way to school in Hyderabad

A case under the POCSO Act has been booked against the accused and he has been remanded.

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Hyderabad: A minor girl was sexually assaulted when she was on her way to school in Hyderabad on the morning of Wednesday, July 15.

The incident took place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of Sanathnagar Police.

As per the details of the case, the accused forced the girl to ride on his bike. Later, he reportedly took her to a park where the assault allegedly took place.

Subhan Bakery

The crime came to light after the mother of the girl lodged a complaint with Hyderabad’s Sanathnagar police on Thursday, July 16.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Sanathnagar police confirmed that a case under the POCSO Act has been booked against the accused and he has been remanded.

Investigation is ongoing.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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