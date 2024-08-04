Girl student sexually abused in classroom at school in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of crime against a minor, a girl student was reportedly sexually abused by a ninth-grade boy in a classroom at a school in Hyderabad.

Following the incident, the girl, a second-grade student, revealed the ordeal to her parents on Thursday.

After learning the details, the girl’s parents approached the school management and demanded strict action against the accused.

Accused student expelled from school in Hyderabad

Based on the complaint received, the student who reportedly committed the crime was expelled immediately from the school, the management of the educational institution confirmed to the media.

On the other hand, the girl’s parents approached the Uppal Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Speaking to siasat.com, the SHO of Uppal Police Station confirmed that based on the complaint, the police registered a case under the POCSO Act and an investigation is ongoing.

What is POCSO Act?

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was enacted in 2012 to protect the children aged below 18 years from various sexual offences.

Under the act, any person aged below 18 years irrespective of the gender is a child.

The sections of the act also apply to the accused who uses a child for pornographic purpose.