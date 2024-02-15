Schools in Hyderabad implement steep hike in fees

Hyderabad: Several schools in Hyderabad have implemented a steep hike in fees for the next academic year. Some of them increased the fees by as much as 65 percent.

According to a report by TOI, a parent of a nursery student from a renowned school in Bachupally mentioned that the fee for the 2024 academic year has been raised to 3.7 lakh from the previous year’s fee of 2.3 lakh.

Hyderabad schools hike fees by 10-12 percent

Annually, Hyderabad schools are increasing fees by 10-12 percent.

Apart from substantial annual fees, these schools impose additional charges such as extracurricular fees, library fees, and lab fees.

Additionally, some schools mandate students to purchase books from educational institutions.

What do schools say?

School administrations justify the fee hikes by citing the need to increase staff salaries in line with market rates. They claim that competitive salaries are essential to retain staff amid growing competition.

However, this justification is not entirely accurate, as in many schools, the fees for teaching and non-teaching staff are not proportional to the fees charged from students.

Given the significant fee hikes by schools in Hyderabad, there is a pressing need for government intervention to introduce regulations that restrict unjustified increases.